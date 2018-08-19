Brokerages Anticipate Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) to report sales of $188.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $191.40 million. Emergent Biosolutions posted sales of $149.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full year sales of $746.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.50 million to $751.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $826.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $756.30 million to $931.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emergent Biosolutions.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Emergent Biosolutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $59.27. 238,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.59.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $70,433.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Joulwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $264,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,856 shares of company stock worth $4,832,028. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 5,992.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

