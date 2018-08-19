Brokerages Anticipate DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $773.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will announce $773.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $754.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $781.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH posted sales of $609.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.30 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.18.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.03. 874,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,170. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.