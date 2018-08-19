Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems (CYH) to Announce -$0.98 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will report ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the highest is ($0.64). Community Health Systems reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $31,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,629 shares in the company, valued at $381,187.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,655 shares of company stock worth $73,245. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 135,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,213,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 837,427 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

