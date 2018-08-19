Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.94) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

BTAI stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,331,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

