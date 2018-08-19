Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $121,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 81,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.37. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.28.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

