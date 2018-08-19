British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

