Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holdings Trimmed by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $134,854,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,900,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,546,000 after acquiring an additional 906,415 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,239,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

