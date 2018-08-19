Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Rating Reiterated by Northcoast Research

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Northcoast Research in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Briggs & Stratton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

NYSE:BGG opened at $20.12 on Friday. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $733.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Briggs & Stratton’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Briggs & Stratton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 11,438.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the second quarter worth $175,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter worth $224,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 59.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.