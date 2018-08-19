Brian Mcgee Sells 5,452 Shares of GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $31,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,288.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GPRO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 3,081,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.17. GoPro Inc has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $172,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $233,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 80.1% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on GoPro from $6.50 to $5.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 target price on GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.