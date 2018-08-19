Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,999 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Carnival by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,548,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $5,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Carnival by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Carnival by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 273,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 5.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $60.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.