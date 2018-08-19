Bottos (BTO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $425,448.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Bottos has a market cap of $19.10 million and approximately $425,448.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bit-Z, IDEX and LBank. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00284184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00153641 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00032300 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, Gate.io, BigONE, IDEX, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

