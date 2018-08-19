Boston Partners Sells 71,992 Shares of Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,992 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.09% of Matrix Service worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,015.00 and a beta of 0.94. Matrix Service Co has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Matrix Service from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $342,958.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,170 shares of company stock worth $2,456,684 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

