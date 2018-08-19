Boston Partners Sells 6,233 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (CNBKA)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.18% of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.96 per share, with a total value of $100,749.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 626,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,133,880.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.32 per share, for a total transaction of $70,596.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 633,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,324.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,361 shares of company stock worth $962,850. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.75. Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $64.45 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 17.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st.

About Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

