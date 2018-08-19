Boston Partners Purchases New Position in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 721,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.15% of Colony Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,842,000. RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,352,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,506,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

