Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Booz Allen Hamilton earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.0429889109835 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $49.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Vertical Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,701 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,457,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $1,415,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,672. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

