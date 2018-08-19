Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Pivotal Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 534,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.73 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $123,726.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,209.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 271,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $6,478,461.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,002 shares of company stock worth $9,337,921. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,655,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,090,000 after purchasing an additional 373,837 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

