BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €79.00 ($89.77) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNP. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.34 ($81.07) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.04 ($76.18).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €62.45 ($70.97) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

