BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $364,000 Stake in Beigene Ltd (BGNE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 365.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Beigene were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Beigene by 34.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the second quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Beigene by 11.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $157.32 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $220.10. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.80). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5279999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $547,597.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 5,814,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $627,922,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

