BlueCoin Trading 24% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded up 24% against the dollar. BlueCoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $349.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.94 or 0.02433770 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010733 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000587 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004652 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002125 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000086 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

BlueCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

