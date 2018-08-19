Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 15th. Wedbush cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In related news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,663.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $48.36 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.