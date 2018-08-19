Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,733 AT&T Inc. (T)

Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 268,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $33.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

