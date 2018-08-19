Block Array (ARY) Market Capitalization Hits $1.62 Million

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. Block Array has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $5,701.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00295086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00155927 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

