BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust (BCF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust (NYSE:BCF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.6372273354302 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

About BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust

BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of energy, natural resources and basic materials companies and equity derivatives with exposure to companies in the energy, natural resources and basic materials industries.

