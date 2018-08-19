Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (MYI) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.5094082132605 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MYI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 151,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,365. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th.

