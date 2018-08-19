BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News stories about BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.7011853321191 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 69,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,443. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

