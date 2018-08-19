Bitgem (BTG) Price Tops $2.79 on Top Exchanges

Bitgem (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Bitgem coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgem has a market capitalization of $171,192.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitgem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitgem has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.02230679 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00305932 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00314206 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00065170 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00143902 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020140 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003034 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Bitgem

Bitgem (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitgem’s total supply is 61,349 coins. The official website for Bitgem is www.bitgem.pw . Bitgem’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold

Buying and Selling Bitgem

Bitgem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

