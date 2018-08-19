Birchcliff Energy (BIR) PT Raised to C$7.25

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIR. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIR opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.46.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.