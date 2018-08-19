BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.11

Press coverage about BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioMarin Pharmaceutical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2538855290489 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.28.

BMRN stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.76 and a beta of 1.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Baffi sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $543,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $129,685.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,691.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,874 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,566. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

