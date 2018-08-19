BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 278.79% and a negative net margin of 103.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 460,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,437,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 2,968,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.