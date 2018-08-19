Bilfinger (GBF) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €34.50 ($39.20) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.06 ($47.80).

Bilfinger stock opened at €40.12 ($45.59) on Wednesday. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of €32.89 ($37.38) and a 12-month high of €41.14 ($46.75).

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

