Biffa (BIFF) PT Raised to GBX 296 at Peel Hunt

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 289 ($3.69) to GBX 296 ($3.78) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Biffa to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 269.33 ($3.44).

Shares of LON BIFF opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.11) on Friday. Biffa has a 12-month low of GBX 183 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.38).

Biffa (LON:BIFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 19.20 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Biffa had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.43%.

In other Biffa news, insider Carol Chesney bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,340 ($19,568.82).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

