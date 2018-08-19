Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Adecoagro SA (AGRO)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570,878 shares during the period. Adecoagro makes up 0.3% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Adecoagro worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 586,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 117,339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,020,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Adecoagro by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 249,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. Adecoagro SA has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Santander started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties.

