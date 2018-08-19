Bienville Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,213 IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP)

Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 203,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

IRCP opened at $28.89 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRCP. ValuEngine downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

