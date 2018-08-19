Bienville Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in International Seaways Inc (INSW)

Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of International Seaways as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 49.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,288,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 428,321 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 12.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,697,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 32.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 250,173 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 21.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.43 million, a PE ratio of -66.79 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Seaways Inc has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.74 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. research analysts predict that International Seaways Inc will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

