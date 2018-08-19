BidaskClub Lowers Microchip Technology (MCHP) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 73,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.