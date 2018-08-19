BidaskClub Lowers Energous (WATT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WATT. ValuEngine downgraded Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Energous in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energous presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.88.

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Energous has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Energous had a negative return on equity of 182.29% and a negative net margin of 9,750.39%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 10,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $163,791.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,030.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,325 shares of company stock worth $530,581 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energous by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Energous by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

