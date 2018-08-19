BidaskClub Downgrades Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCCI. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $540.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.85. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.52 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 5.83%. research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 690,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 80,135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

