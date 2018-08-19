Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) to post $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B.

Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BRK.B. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,365. The company has a market capitalization of $509.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $217.62.

About Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B

Berkshire Hathaway Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.