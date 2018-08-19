Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coats Group (COA)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.
Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.04) on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55.50 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.15).
About Coats Group
Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.