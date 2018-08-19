Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coats Group (COA)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.04) on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55.50 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.15).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

