Berenberg Bank Analysts Give K&S (SDF) a €20.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.21 ($25.24).

SDF opened at €19.19 ($21.80) on Thursday. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €18.92 ($21.50) and a fifty-two week high of €24.74 ($28.11).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

