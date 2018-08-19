Beigene (BGNE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.50.

Beigene stock opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. Beigene has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $220.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.80). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. Beigene’s revenue was up 5279999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $418,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 5,814,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $627,922,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 5,558.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

