Barings LLC Invests $268,000 in Centurylink Inc (CTL) Stock

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Centurylink by 13.9% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 105,861,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957,184 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centurylink during the first quarter worth $40,751,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Centurylink during the second quarter worth $35,437,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 44.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,122,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 1,699.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

