Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $191.23 Million Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 994,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.50% of Zebra Technologies worth $191,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $163.57 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total transaction of $4,065,045.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,244,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $444,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,287,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,245 shares of company stock worth $6,487,830 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zebra Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

