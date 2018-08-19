Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,278 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,234,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 90.5% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 827,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 393,184 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 535,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 134,668 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 331,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 28.3% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 69,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67 and a beta of -0.90. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.