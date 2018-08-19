Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

VMI stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.35 and a 1 year high of $176.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $682.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.92 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

