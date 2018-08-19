Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post sales of $25.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.73 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $20.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $100.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $106.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $103.15 million to $110.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 21.77%.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,470. The company has a market cap of $613.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $155,701.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $80,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,153 shares of company stock worth $271,031. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

