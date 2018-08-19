Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSBR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $8.82 on Friday. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.0423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

