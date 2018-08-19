BancFirst (BANF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of BANF opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.26 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.32%. analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $187,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $602,930. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in BancFirst by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.