Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Invests $364,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,773,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10,214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 464,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,537,000 after acquiring an additional 459,960 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,082,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,473,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,028,000 after acquiring an additional 294,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,389,000 after acquiring an additional 282,064 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.85 per share, with a total value of $249,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,315.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 64,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $4,657,263.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,375,768 shares in the company, valued at $244,945,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,811 shares of company stock worth $14,401,216 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIX opened at $67.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 20.65%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

