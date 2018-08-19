Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Buys New Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 142.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 216,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 36.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 357,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 96,349 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Shares of GPI opened at $78.26 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $209,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

